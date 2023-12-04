Samsung to launch new world’s first ‘AI laptop’ on December 15

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Book 4 on December 15. According to media reports, it is going to be the world’s first ‘AI laptop.’ The launch will take place just a day after Intel launches it’s new Meteor Lake processors on December 14.

The new Intel Meteor Lake processors are expected to be equipped with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in the SoC, which is supposed to be capable enough to handle many AI computations without a network connection.

The Korean tech giant is planning to use this neural processing unit on the new Intel chips, along with Samsung Gauss, which is its own large language model,to perform a range of artificial intelligence-related tasks. The company aims to achieve fast processing speed and improved security with the NPU on the new Intel processor paired with the Samsung’s Gauss.

Samsung had unveiled its Samsung Gauss AI voice model at an event in South Korea last month. The AI voice model will most likely come with the company’s flagship S24 smartphone series, which could be launched next month.

Galaxy Book 4 expected specs

The new Meteor Lake CPUs will replace the existing i-series branding for Intel processors with a new Core Ultra branding. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 could be powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset as it’s predecessor Galaxy Book 3 was powered by the Intel Core i7 processor. Meanwhile, the higher-end Galaxy Book 4 Ultra could come with the Core Ultra 9 185H processor.

Following Samsung, LG and HP will also introduce similar AI laptops using Intel’s new Core Ultra chipsets, said reports.