Samsung rolls out One UI 6.0 for Galaxy S23 series, Check new features

Samsung has rolled out the new stable Android 14 and Samsung One UI 6.0 update. The UI 6.0 was previously available as beta version for users in specific countries. Now, it is being rolled out globally as a stable update for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. This includes the devices Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

With the version number S916BXXU3BWJM, the Samsung One UI 6.0 update is being rolled out in several countries including Germany, UK, Norway, Finland, among others.

It is to be noted that the users who were already on the UI 6 Beta program, can expect the update size to be of around 350 mb, while other regular users should expect an update of around 3 gb. The new One UI 6.0 is based on the Android 14. It offers improved usability and smarter photo and video editing capabilities.

Apart from these, the update has also introduced a range of other new features such as a revamped Quick panel and app interface, a new typeface called One UI Sans. It has also brought features like Photo Remaster and Object eraser in the Gallery app. Further the Samsung Studio multi-layer video editor allows users to add text, stickers, and music to the timeline.

With the new Samsung One UI 6.0, you can now even multitask with a pop-up window, position the clock screen freely. Users will also have the scope to enjoy simplifies app icon labels. The weather app will have a new widget along with an interactive map view. The camera will offer more alignment options and filters. In built apps like the Calendar, Reminder, My files, and Samsung Internet apps have also been improvised.

Further, the Samsung One UI 6.0 also comes with improved security features such as the Auto Blocker. This adds an extra layer of protection. Lastly, better accessibility features have also been added, with the inclusion of new magnification and cursor thickness options. The update is likely to be rolled out to more devices in the coming weeks.