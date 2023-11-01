Flipkart Big Diwali sale from November 2, grab iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000

Flipkart is all set to light up your Diwali with its upcoming Big Diwali sale starting on November 2. It is bringing a host of exciting offers on mobile phones, including the coveted iPhone 14. This is a golden opportunity for those looking to buy an iPhone at the lowest prices of the year.

The highlight of the sale is the base model of the iPhone 14, which can be yours for less than Rs 50,000. The initial listing price for this smartphone is Rs 54,999, but Flipkart is sweetening the deal with other discounts as well. Shoppers using and SBI credit card of a Flipkart Axis Bank card can enjoy and additional discount of Rs 4,000. Plus, there is a bonus Rs 1,000 off if you opt for an exchange offer. All these discounts combined together, bring the price of iPhone 14 down to an incredible amount of Rs 49,999.

In any case, if paying the full amount is not feasible for you, Flipkart has got you covered. You can also choose to make a down payment of Rs 19,999 at the time of purchase and pay the remaining balance of Rs 35,000 through convenient no-cost EMI options.

But that is again not all; the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also offering deals on other popular smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy f14 5G, for example, will effectively cost just Rs 9,990 during the same period. The Motorola Edge 40 and Nothing Phone (2) will be available for Rs 25,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Further, Vivo T2 can also be yours for Rs 21,999, which includes a bank offer. Even the Poco X5 Pro is getting a significant discount, with sale offers effectively reducing the price to Rs 18,499.

Other phones, like the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G and the Pixel 7a, will also see significant price drops during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. This exciting sale is set to run until November 11, giving users plenty of time to explore the offers and make your choice.