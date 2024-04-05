Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 leaks reveal its battery capacity, charging support

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold6 soon and there are a dozen of leaks about the upcoming device. Some of the reports reveal that Fold6 will be offered in two variants including an Ultra variant. The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 leak offers us some insight about the battery backup of the upcoming foldable device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 will not offer a new battery in terms of capacity and will be the same one as offered in the current generation. According to the latest leak by leakster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold6 battery capacity will be 4,400 mAh and will offer 25W wired charging. The tipster has also mentioned that the version of the device is in the final stages of development. In case you are unknown, the the Galaxy Z Fold5, launched last year also offered 4,400 mAh battery capacity and 25W wired charging. This news can be a bad news for those who were willing to purchase the device.

It remains unknown why Samsung has opted out to stick will older generation battery. The Vivo X Fold3 Pro that launched recently offers a 5700 mAh battery that can charge up to 100W. It is rumoured that the Fold6 will go official at the Unpacked event at Paris.

Recently tipster Kro (@kro_roe) on X, has mentioned that Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold FE and Z Flip FE across the globe.

The tipster shared screenshots of the budget friendly devices which will be launched in the near future. The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to offer 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. The Galaxy Z Fold FE is expected to be offered in Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip or an Exynos chipset. The Exyos chipset is expected to be a new chipset rather than an existing chipset.