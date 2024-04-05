Google’s Find My Device network to be launched very soon

Google is expected to launch its Find My Device network very soon across the globe. The company has sent an email regarding the launch of the ‘Find My Device network’ to some users. The service was announced last year by the company and it is expected to help locate multiple devices if they are offline. Users can locate their missing devices like smartphones, headphones as well as trackers by using it.

According to the latest email sent by the company (i.e Google) to some users, the service will be live this Sunday or Monday (i.e. April 8).

“With the new Find My Device network, you’ll be able to locate your devices even if they’re offline. You can also find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earbuds and headphones, and trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike. You’ll get a notification on your Android devices when this feature is turned on in 3 days. Until then, you can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web,” said the email reported 9to5google.

The link in the email allowed users to opt out of the network tracking capabilities. This is only possible if you have received the email from Google. Even though you choose ‘Locate with the Find My Device network’ or ‘Opt out of the network’ it is applicable for all the devices that are linked to the particular Google account.

Even though the feature was announced last year, Google’s Find My Device network was delayed. It is because Google and Apple worked together on an industry standard that ensured that the technology was not used to maliciously track someone else’s movements.