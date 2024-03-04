Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drop! Get the flagship device under Rs 1 lakh now

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has received a huge price drop and if you are interested in getting this device, you can get it now. The Galaxy S23 Ultra now costs less than a lakh if a buyer uses the bank offers on Amazon. Furthermore, if you have an old device the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra might fall below Rs 90,000. Given the fact that it is the most premium device offered by Samsung till early 2024, it is a great deal.

Galaxy S23 Ultra offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) is now available at Rs 1,09,999 against its original price of Rs 1,49,999. This is 27 percent off as compared to the original price. If you are an HDFC credit card user, you will get an additional discount of Rs 10,000. This makes the cost of the smartphone under Rs 1 lakh. However, if you exchange your old device (smartphone) you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra at an even lower price. We tried to exchange our old OnePlus 11R 5G and received an exchange value of Rs 22,750. This takes the final price below Rs 80,000. Amazon offers up to Rs 52,800 exchange benefits on its platform. Interested buyers should keep it in mind that the exchange value of smartphones varies from device to device.

Specifications

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with an LTPO screen. The dimensions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm while the weight is 233g. When it comes to camera the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor along with three other cameras. The other cameras include a 12MP ultra-wide camera along with 10MP telephoto lenses. In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery.

NB: We have taken 12GB + 256GB variant into consideration. The discount on a smartphone varies from time to time.