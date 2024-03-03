Nothing Phone 2a might make the budget mid-range segment more competitive

The Nothing Phone 2a smartphone will be a mid-range smartphone and it is expected to make the competition in the segment tougher. Especially in the Indian market, where the segment is dominated by Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo devices, the entry of Nothing will make competition more intense. Nothing might be targeting that segment of users who want a device with a clean OS and offers ample X factor.

What does the Nothing Phone 2a offer?

The Nothing Phone 2a offers the glyph interface that is already offered in the Nothing Phone series. The glyph patterns can be personalized according to specific callers. Just like other devices from the company, it will be offered in two classic colours- black and white. The transparent design will be offered with a flat display and flat edges. The matte design on the smartphone adds extra sophistication.

When it comes to the processor of the Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has mentioned that it will offer MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. The processor will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to offer a dual 50MP camera setup at the rear. On the other hand, the front-facing shooter will offer 32MP camera. This should be sufficient for selfie as well as video call. The display of smartphone will offer 6.7-inch display and it will be offered with 120 Hz refresh rate. In terms of battery backup, we get a 5000 mAh battery.

Operating system-wise, the Nothing OS 2.5 will be based on Android 14. The OS experience is something that we can assume to be quite smooth. The price of the device has not been announced by the Nothing. It is assumed that the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be below Rs 30,000. Well, it is expected that the smartphone will get some bank offers during the launch period or some introductory offers.