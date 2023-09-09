Samsung Galaxy S23 FE listed on TENAA, Know important specs about the upcoming device

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched in the near future and the recent listing about the device on TENAA has further confirmed about the same. The launch of S23 FE variant is quite exciting as the company did not launch the FE variant for the S22 series. The device has been recently spotted to be listed on the TENAA certification agency. Along with some specification we also get to know about the design and shape of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will get a 6.3 inch display (probably with 120Hz refresh rate) with Full-HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080). The display supports 16 million colours or 8-bit color depth. There is a high probability of a punch-hole AMOLED display as the smartphone offers a fingerprint sensor. The size of the display confirms that the smartphone will be a compact device. The smartphone is powered by a Octa-Core chipset that offers a peak frequency of 2.99GHz. It is quite assumable that the chipset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (it is not confirmed). The device will be offered in in 8GB RAM + 128GB/ 256GB storage configuration.

The sensors on the device include gravity sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, under-screen fingerprint recognition and more. When it comes to the rear, the images have revealed that we get a triple rear camera. It is expected that the device will offer 50MP primary camera, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. At the front, we get a 10MP selfie camera for video calls and for selfies.

The design of the device is quite reminiscent in the existing S23 series. The smartphone measures 158.0 x 76.5 x 8.2mm and has a weight of 210 grams. The battery on the device is 4370mAh while it is most likely to get 25W charging. When it comes to OS, the device will offer Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.