Samsung Galaxy S23 FE currently under firmware testing for its European version, offers Exynos 2200 SoC

Samsung has started the software development for the European version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, reported GalaxyClub.nl. There has been much speculation about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the market and the recent reports have confirmed the existence of the smartphone. However, the exact timeline of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is unknown.

The company has mentioned that the model number of device which is going through firmware testing is the SM-S711B. This confirms that the particular edition is the S23 European edition. According to the publication, there is no firmware confirmation about the US and the South Korean variants. It is expected that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be launching very soon across different markets.

There have been multiple leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and we have mentioned the specs below.

The Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by an Exynos 2200 processor and is paired with a LPDDR5 6GB / 8GB RAM. It is expected to be paired with UFS 3.1 128GB/256 GB. In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to offer a wide-angle 50 MP, 8MP 3x telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, the device offers a 12MP front camera.

I have long said that TM Roh’s strategy is only to gain immediate benefits, and it can only last for a short time, and the later days will not be easy. https://t.co/etRLKrxSdt — Angry Cat (@UniverseIce) May 24, 2023

Many reports have suggested that the Galaxy S23 series has faced decline in sales just after a successful release. The current flagship series from Samsung is also expected to get more than 20 percent decrease in sales as compared to the same period last year.