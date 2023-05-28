Noise ColorFit Mighty with Apple Watch-like design launched in India at Rs 1,999

Noise has launched a new smartwatch called the ColorFit Mighty. The smartwatch is priced under Rs 2,000. The company has been launching a slew of smartwatches lately. The latest Noise smartwatch comes with 300mAh battery unit that is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Check more details about the wearable device here.

Noise ColorFit Mighty specifications and features

The Noise ColorFit Mighty has an Apple Watch-like design with a rotating crown on the right side. The device comes with a 1.96-inch large display with a resolution of 240 x 286 pixels and a 500 nits peak brightness. It has a metallic finish and a sleek build. The wearable is water-resistant with IP67 rating.

The smartwatch is equipped with features like heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. It is capable of tracking stress and offering breathing practice. The wearable device has support for more than 110 sports modes.

The Noise ColorFit Mighty also has Bluetooth calling feature, which allows wearers to directly make calls from the wrist. It is capable of offering various convenient features like notifications, weather updates, camera and music control, DND mode, wrist wake-up, and more. The smartwatch packs a 300mAh battery unit that can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Price, colour options

The Noise ColorFit Mighty priced at Rs 1,999. The device can be purchased from the brand’s official website and Flipkart in multiple colour options like Jet Black, Clam Blue, Forest Green, Burgundy Wine, and Silver Grey colors.