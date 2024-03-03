Samsung Galaxy S23 5G discount: Get the flagship device under Rs 45,000, Check the offers here

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is one of the devices from the S23 series that used to be the flagship series in 2023. Well, we are in 2024 and the Galaxy S24 series is in the market. When it comes to performance and value for money, the Galaxy S23 can still be considered as a reliable device. This flagship device from Samsung gets multiple offers on Flipkart and if you are planning to get one, you can get it under Rs 45,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G discounts include platform discount offers, bank card benefits, and exchange benefits. If a buyer uses all the offers he can easily get the device under Rs 45,000. Given the specifications of Galaxy S23 5G, it can be easily chosen over current budget flagship devices.

What’s the offer?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G had a base price of Rs 89,999. However, on Flipkart you can get the device at Rs 64,999 (after 27 percent discount). There are exchange offers on the device and it goes up to Rs 52,000. An average mid-range device (used smartphone) can fetch somewhere between Rs 8,000 to Rs 14,000 on the platform (if it meets all criteria). Even though there are multiple bank offers on the device, HDFC bank offer of Rs 7000 is preferable and this brings down the price of the smartphone less than Rs 45,000.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 740 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Users get an internal storage of 128/ 256/512 GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP cameras. The front camera is a 12MP camera. Users get 3900mAh battery that can last a day while the OS on the device is Android 13 based One UI 5.1.