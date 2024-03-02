Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s job in trouble! Pressure mounts for his replacement

AI and its enhancement have been a key development by many tech companies throughout the globe and Google is not far behind. Recently there has been a Gemini image generator debacle and Google CEO has become talk of the town. According to the latest reports, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO is in a bit of trouble and the company is searching for his replacement!

Recently, Google has received a setback as it has to hit a pause on it’s Gemini image generator. As accuracy was a major concern in the AI tool, Google decided to hit a pause. As the company halted the service, the stock of the company saw a negative trend.

As reported by Business Insider, the fall of Gemini has hit the stock value of Google and the board is planning to replace Sundar Pichai. According to the recent blog post by Ben Thompson, Analyst and Stratechery author, Google need not tell users what to think, but to help them make important decisions. “That, by extension, must mean removing those who let the former run amok, up to and including CEO Sundar Pichai. The stakes, for Google specifically and society broadly, are too high to simply keep one’s head down and hope that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors magically comes to its senses,” he added.

Similarly, Bernstein internet analyst Mark Shmulik also hinted on the importance of shaking the top management at Google. “The most recent saga only further raises increasingly louder questions around whether this is the right management team to guide Google into this next era,” mentioned his recently published research note.

Meanwhile, former OpenAI researcher Aravind Srinivas, has also pointed out on a necessary change that is needed to keep Google steady.

There has been a long list of layoffs and cost-cutting measures in Google. In this troublesome time of decreasing profit margin, the job of Sundar Pichai, Google CEO might be threatened.