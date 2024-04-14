Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S23 FE get security update for April 

Samsung has come forward to launch the security update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S23 FE. This update for the Galaxy FE devices is the April 2024 security update. The update has been launched for the Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon version as well as for the Galaxy S23 FE’s Exynos model.

The firmware version for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s 4G and 5G models are G780GXXS9EXC6 and G781BXXSAHXC6 respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 FE has a firmware update of S711BXXS2CXD1. To get the update users should be from Europe head to Settings and then click on Software update.

In India too, Samsung has launched the above-mentioned devices. We are not sure when the devices will receive a security update.

Galaxy S20 FE

The packs a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. The device sports a triple rear camera set-up which includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC powers the phone. In terms of RAM, the device offers 8GB RAM, while the internal storage is 128 GB.

Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display with a 60 to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a 2.8GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 4nm processor with Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU. It packs up to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The device features of the device include USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC.