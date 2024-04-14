Infinix Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro+ with 108MP camera launched in India: Price, specs

Infinix has launched two new mid-range smartphones in the Indian market. The smartphone are called as Infinix Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro+. The devices comes with FHD+ display and 108MP main camera along with wireless charging support. Moreover, they are equipped with Active Halo AI lighting and are powered by MediaTek chipset.

Let’s check more details about the device:

Price and availability

Infinix Note 40 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 21,999. Whereas, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ costs Rs 24,999. Customers can purchase both the smartphones in Vintage Green and Titan Gold colour options. The smartphones are available online on Flipkart.

As an early bird sale offer, Infinix is offering a MagCase and MagPower worth Rs. 4,999 for free. Moreover, the HDFC and SBI Credit Cards, can get Rs 2000 discount on the purchase of the smartphones.

Infinix Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro+ specifications

Infinix Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro+ smartphones comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2436 pixel resolution. The display is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

Powering both the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Pro Plus is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset. The Infinix Note 40 Pro packs 8GB of RAM, while the Note 40 Pro+ offers 12GB of RAM. The smartphones come with 256GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

Both smartphones boot the Android 14 operating system topped with the company’s layer of XOS 14. The smartphones sport a 108MP main camera, 2MP macro and depth cameras. Both the smartphones house a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ packs a 4,500 mAh battery and it comes with 100W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40 Pro houses a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The smartphones also come with 20W wireless charging support.

