Samsung Galaxy Fit3 launched, gets 1.6” AMOLED display and 13-day battery life

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fit3 smartwatch which is the successor to the Fit2. There has been a long wait for the launch of this smartwatch and various leaks have been spotted from time to time about the upcoming device. Some of the pros of the smartwatch are that it offers larger screen, long battery life along with some new features. The device will be available for sale across the globe starting from tomorrow. However, we do not have any idea about the pricing of the smartwatch.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 gets a larger 1.6″ AMOLED display. It is 45 percent bigger than what the older model used to offer. A single button is offered on the right hand side of the smartwatch and the band gets a quick-release mechanism too. However, the band does not have a wireless charging mechanism and it gets charged with a propriety charger that uses two pogo pins at the base.

Galaxy Fit3 gets support for Fall Detection as well as Emergency SOS. The emergency SOS can be triggered by rapidly pressing the button five times. Once a user does that the location of the user will be sent to emergency contacts. The emergency contacts need to be saved beforehand though.

When it comes to battery of the device, we get a 208 mAh battery onboard and that will last up to 13 days (claimed Samsung). The device does not offer any Wear OS and rather offers apps like Calender, Weather, World Clock ad well as sports tracking.

When it comes to workout, the Fit3 supports more than 100 types of workouts. However, the device lacks GPS and if you want to track your activity you can use a smartphone to pair. In terms of colours, we get it in Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver colors.