OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch teased; Launch expected on February 26

OnePlus has officially teased the flagship smartwatch Watch 2 ahead of its rumoured launch next week. The flagship Watch will be the successor of the OnePlus Watch., which was launched in India in April 2021. OnePlus Watch 2 is tipped to come with many key features of the smart wearable. Leak reports have also revealed its design renders, and hinted at its launch timeline.

OnePlus has revealed an image showing the outline of a watch dial in a new post on its official X account page. The post was captioned “It’s about time”. The post has suggested that new smartwatch might be launched soon.

The dial seems to have a circular shape. The body could be seen housing two buttons on the right side. One of them might be a home button and the other one is likely a rotating crown.

OnePlus has also posted the same teaser in a OnePlus Community post. The post urged people to guess what the product is and noted that only “wrong answers” are acceptable and the “best wrong answer wins the right prize.

Moreover, the post has also listed a timeline for the contest. It said the contest is open to all users from India, North America and Europe. It will close on February 26, at 5pm IST, which is expected to be the launch date of the OnePlus Watch 2.

This matches with earlier reports by tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb). The tipster has claimed that the launch of the OnePlus Watch 2 will take place on February 26, which happens to be during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The MWC 2024 will be held in Barcelona from February 26 to February 29, 2024.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has earlier been tipped to be equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. The other features of the device are WearOS 3 or WearOS 4. It has also been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website suggesting an imminent India launch.