Samsung Galaxy F15 with 6000mAh battery, triple rear camera to launch on Feb 22

Samsung will be launching budget friendly Galaxy F15 in India very soon. Latest reports have shown that the device will be launching on February 22. Prior to the launch, the official posters and specs were leaked and it was initially reported by SmartPrix. We have mentioned below the expected specifications of the Galaxy F15.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 offers a familiar design that is seen in the other Android devices from Galaxy mid-range. It features a waterdrop display at the front and the selfie camera is present in it. The device is expected to offer a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz refresh rate. There is a triple rear camera setup on the device and this should include 50MP primary camera along with ultrawide and macro camera. The ultrawide camera is expected to be a 5MP shooter while the macro unit will be a 2MP. However, there are no camera bumps on the device.

On the other hand, the device boasts of a 6000mAh battery. The device will get a 25W fast charging support via USB-C 2.0. The promo posters have revealed that the device gets 4 years of Android OS update and 5 years of security update. This means that your device will be updated till 2027. The device gets a “Voice Focus” feature from the Galaxy A-series. This will help in improving the noise interfering of the device.

We expect Samsung to reveal the price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy F15 on the launch day itself. Base configuration go the Samsung Galaxy F15 is expected to be 4GB + 128GB (which was similar to the F14)