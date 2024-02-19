Xiaomi 14 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Leica lens to launch in India on March 7

Xiaomi India will be launching the Xiaomi 14 Android smartphone in India on March 7. However, the company has not hinted about the other two devices of the Xiaomi 14 series i.e. Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. While the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro has been already launched in the Chinese market it is yet to be launched globally. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to be announced this month at the MWC Barcelona.

It is not surprising to find out that Xiaomi is restricting its top end devices for the Indian market. The specifications of the Xiaomi 14 are expected to be the same as that of the Chinese unit.

When it comes to overall specifications, the Xiaomi 14 is quite similar to the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Unfortunately, we are not having the Pro variant in India. The device carries the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC which is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, we get up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Xiaomi 14 gets rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi has packed a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with the Xiaomi. The camera unit has Summilux lens and a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) with f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel 75mm floating telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The device packs a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution of 1,200×2,600 pixels, 460ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The peak brightness of the display is 3000 nits and offers full DC dimming.

Xiaomi 14 packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W HyperCharge charging support, 50W wireless HyperCharge charging support and 10W wireless reverse charging. It measures 152.8×71.5×8.20mm and 193g.