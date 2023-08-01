Reliance JioBook laptop debuts as the cheapest laptop in India at Rs 16,499: All details

Reliance has launched the much anticipated JioBook laptop in India. The laptop has an affordable price of Rs 16,499. The laptop supports 4G LTE, has more than eight hours of battery life. It features a sleeker design and continues to run on the JioOS operating system.

The 4G LTE support allows users to connect to the internet everywhere they go.

Reliance JioBook is the most affordable laptops in India

The new JioBook is priced at Rs 16,499, which is the lease price for a laptop in India. Prior to JioBook, the HP Chromebooks were the most affordable laptops in India with a cost of around Rs 20,000. The JioBook will go on sale via Amazon and Reliance Digital online and offline stores starting on August 5. The laptop is available in blue colour with the Jio branding on the lid.

Reliance JioBook will not be available on the Jio store online as it is a product of the Reliance retail and not of Reliance Jio.

Reliance JioBook laptop Specifications

The Reliance JioBook has a compact design and features an 11.6-inch compact anti-glare HD display with thick bezels. The laptop has support for 4G connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi. Despite running on custom software, the JioBook supports standard trackpad gestures and over 75 keyboard gestures.

The JioBook comes with an “infinity” keyboard and is powered by an octa-core processor and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. It is packed with 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with an SD card.

Apart from this, the JioBook comes bundled with Jio TV and JioCloud games. Users can also learn coding languages (Java, Python, and Pearl) with JioBIAN — a Linux-based coding software. However, it is not mentioned whether the laptop supports Microsoft apps like Office and PowerPoint.

Reliance also offers free cloud storage of up to 100GB with Digiboxx with the JioBook laptop. The Reliance JioBook is a lightweight laptop with a weight of only 990 grams. It also has a USB-A, HDMI and audio jack.