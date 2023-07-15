Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans: Check budget friendly plans that cost under Rs 600

Along with unlimited calling and ample mobile data users get free subscription to Jio Apps.

Technology
By Pratyay 0
Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan
Photo Credit: IANS

Reliance Jio offers some budget friendly plans under Rs 600 for its Postpaid customers. If you want to recharge your device with a plan under Rs 600 we have mentioned some plans for you. Along with unlimited calling and ample mobile data users get free subscription to Jio Apps.

Rs 299 plan

This postpaid plan comes with 30GB of data, and users are charged Rs 10 per GB beyond that. Users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Must Read

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Check live deals on Apple…

Infinix Hot 30 5G launched in India, offered with Dimensity…

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale is live: Grab iPhone 14, Samsung…

Rs 399 plan

This Jio postpaid plan offers 75GB of data, after which, users are charged Rs 10 per GB. Other features are unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, Jio Security, JioCloud etc.

Rs 599 plan

The postpaid plan comes with unlimited data. Users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, Jio Cinema and  JioCloud. Users with 5G handset also get unlimited 5G data.

You might also like
Technology

WhatsApp users can now hide their phone number from others in communities

Technology

Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details

Technology

Get Apple AirPods for under Rs 1000 only on Flipkart, Check the offer here

Technology

The Tagbin Teleportation bus can take you on a trip to the mountains while you remain…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans