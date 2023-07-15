Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans: Check budget friendly plans that cost under Rs 600

Reliance Jio offers some budget friendly plans under Rs 600 for its Postpaid customers. If you want to recharge your device with a plan under Rs 600 we have mentioned some plans for you. Along with unlimited calling and ample mobile data users get free subscription to Jio Apps.

Rs 299 plan

This postpaid plan comes with 30GB of data, and users are charged Rs 10 per GB beyond that. Users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Rs 399 plan

This Jio postpaid plan offers 75GB of data, after which, users are charged Rs 10 per GB. Other features are unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, Jio Security, JioCloud etc.

Rs 599 plan

The postpaid plan comes with unlimited data. Users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, Jio Cinema and JioCloud. Users with 5G handset also get unlimited 5G data.