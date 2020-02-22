Reliance Jio Introduces New Cheapest Tariff Plans For Customers
Reliance Jio has withdrawn its 365 days plan of 2020 rupees.
The plan has been renewed with a new plan valid for 336 days, costing 2121 rupees.
A new plan of 329 rupees, with a validity of 84 days has been introduced.
A total of 6 GB data, unlimited jio calls, and 1000 minutes are provided with the plan along with Jio apps subscription.
A Jio-phone plan of 297 rupees is also declared.
A daily usage of 500mb (total 42 GB)data for 84 days validity is provided.
This plan is an unlimited plan which gives call freedom to any users along with 100sms daily.