Reliance Jio Introduces New Cheapest Tariff Plans For Customers

Reliance Jio Introduces New Cheapest Tariff Plans For Customers

Reliance Jio has withdrawn its 365 days plan of 2020 rupees.

The plan has been renewed with a new plan valid for 336 days, costing 2121 rupees.

A new plan of 329 rupees, with a validity of 84 days has been introduced.

A total of 6 GB data, unlimited jio calls, and 1000 minutes are provided with the plan along with Jio apps subscription.

A Jio-phone plan of 297 rupees is also declared.

A daily usage of 500mb (total 42 GB)data for 84 days validity is provided.

This plan is an unlimited plan which gives call freedom to any users along with 100sms daily.