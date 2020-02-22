Reliance Jio New Tariff
Image credit:businessinsider.in

Reliance Jio Introduces New Cheapest Tariff Plans For Customers

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 73

Reliance Jio has withdrawn its 365 days plan of 2020 rupees.

The plan has been renewed with a new plan valid for 336 days, costing  2121 rupees.

A new plan of 329 rupees, with a validity of  84 days has been introduced.

A total of 6 GB data, unlimited jio calls, and  1000 minutes are provided with the plan along with Jio apps subscription.

A Jio-phone plan of 297 rupees is also declared.

A daily usage of 500mb (total 42 GB)data for 84 days validity is provided.

This plan is an unlimited plan which gives call freedom to any users along with 100sms daily.

