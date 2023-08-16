Redmi Pad SE tablet with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8000mAh battery launched, Check details here

Redmi has launched the Realme Pad SE tablet in the European market and the Android tablet is meant for the users who are searching for an entry level tablet. The Redmi Pad SE has a similar design as the Redmi Note 12 series and its prices starts at EUR 199 or Rs 18,000 (approx.) for the base 4GB RAM+ 128 GB Storage variant.

Key Features

The Redmi Pad SE offers an 11-inch full-HD+ display with 1900 x 1200 pixels and refresh rate of 90Hz. The peak brightness of the display is 400 nits while the touch sampling rate is 180Hz. The pixel density is 207ppi and it gets TUV Rheinland low blue light certification too.

In terms of processor, the Redmi Pad SE offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform SoC that is coupled with Adreno GPU. Users get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 128GB of storage. The storage can be further increased by up to 1TB through a microSD card. When it comes to Operating System, the Redmi Pad SE gets an Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14 out of the box.

When it comes to optics, the Redmi Pad SE gets a 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The battery offered on the device is 8000mAh and it supports 10W wired charging. Connectivity features offered on the tablet include 3.5mm audio jack, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

Variants

The tablet is offered with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that costs EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000). On the other hand, the top variant i.e. 8GB RAM + 128GB costs EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,600). There is also a middle variant i.e. 6GB RAM + 128GB that costs EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,800). Buyers get three attractive colour variants including Graphite Gray, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green options.