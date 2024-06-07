20 Newly elected MPs from Odisha to attend NDA meeting in Delhi today

Bhubaneswar: The 20 newly elected BJP MPs from Odisha are set to attend the Parliamentary Board meeting of NDA today. All the MPs yesterday left for the national capital.

Reportedly, they all are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi on Sunday. These newly elected MPs include Pradeep Purohit, Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ananta Nayak, Pratap Sarangi, Rudra N Pany, Malvika Devi, Balabhadra Majhi, Sukanta Panigrahi, Baijant Panda, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Bibhu Pr Tarai, Aparajita Sarangi, Naba Charan Majhi, Avimanyu Sethi, Sambit Patra, Pradeep Panigrahy, Sangeeta Singh Deo, Rabindra Behera, and Anita Subhadarshini.

Notably, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister of India on Sunday (June 9). It was earlier scheduled for 8th June, official confirmation on the final date is awaited, informed sources.

On June 5, Modi resigned and submitted his letter to President Droupadi Murmu ahead of his oath ceremony. The President accepted his resignation as the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and urged him to continue in his post till the new government assumed office.