Apple Intelligence to make debut at WWDC, To offer these impressive features

Apple will be introducing its AI features for its products at the WWDC. According to a latest report, half of the presentation in the next week will be focused on AI. It will revolve around the new AI system of the Cupertino giant. The new AI system of the company will be known as Apple Intelligence.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple has planned everything that it needs to announce during the WWDC event on June 10. In the event, the Cupertino giant will reportedly unveil the new AI system. Dubbed as the Apple Intelligence, it will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro as well as the new generation of iPhones that will be launching this year. It is quite expected that the iPads and Macs with M1 chip will also get the Apple Intelligence. The AI will also be available on the latest version of iOS, iPadOS as well as macOS.

Apple Intelligence will be powering a lot of AI features that users will find beneficial. The features will be available in the beta versions and will focus more on productive functions. The company has also partnered with OpenAI in order to create a chatbot similar to ChatGPT. These AI features rely on either on device processing or cloud based processing. The new OS will rely on algorithm to determine best approach for the tasks.

Speaking about the features that will be announced at the event, we will get AI summarization function which will make overviews of articles as well as web pages in Safari. The AI summarisation feature will also be available for text messages as well as for emails. There will also be a catch-up feature for missed notifications. The AI can even offer responses to emails as well as text messages.

Apple’s Siri is expected to get AI revamp. This will offer Siri to have control over the features as well as actions within the apps. This means that Siri will be able to perform actions like deleting an email, editing photo as well as summarizing news article.

When it comes to email, the Mail app will offer the function to categorise incoming mails automatically. The Voice Memos will also get updated in order to allow automatic transcription of audio recordings. The AI will also offer new photo editing capability as well as AI-generated emojis. On the other hand, the Photos app will be using the technology to make it easier to remove objects from a photo or enhance an image.