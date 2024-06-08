Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, Check the latest processor

Technology
By Pratyay 0
Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset

Qualcomm has recently introduced Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset for mobile platforms. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset is something that powers mid-range smartphones. Well, for those who are unknown, the ‘s’ in the chipset series of Snapdragon is something of a tone-down chipset. This is understandable as Snapdragon has introduced it very silently.

The chipset is available in two variants- 4G (SM-6370) and a 5G (SM6375-AC) variant. The model number offers a hint at the origin of the chipset. The Snapdragon 695 chipset offered a model number of SM6375 and it dates way back to 2021. It was re-released as the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (SM4375). The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is based on a 6nm TSMC node. The two CPU clusters include two Cortex A78 cores. The maximum clock speed is up to 2.3 GHz. On the other hand, the six Cortex-A55 ones work at up to 2.0 GHz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 gets an Adreno 619 GPU along with FastConnect 6200 modem along with LPDDR4X RAM. The storage is UFS 2.2. Speaking about the camera module the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 only supports 1080p@60fps video capture (which might be a bit of a letdown).

Speaking about the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, it is a 4nm chip with two more big Cortex-A78 CPU cores. The Adreno 710 GPU is also present in the device. Other connectivity features include LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, FastConnect 6700 modem along with 4K @30fps video capture. This means that it is quite better than the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 3. The Motorola G85 is expected to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

Also Read: Apple Intelligence To Make Debut At WWDC, To Offer These Impressive Features

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4919 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.