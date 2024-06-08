Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, Check the latest processor

Qualcomm has recently introduced Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset for mobile platforms. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset is something that powers mid-range smartphones. Well, for those who are unknown, the ‘s’ in the chipset series of Snapdragon is something of a tone-down chipset. This is understandable as Snapdragon has introduced it very silently.

The chipset is available in two variants- 4G (SM-6370) and a 5G (SM6375-AC) variant. The model number offers a hint at the origin of the chipset. The Snapdragon 695 chipset offered a model number of SM6375 and it dates way back to 2021. It was re-released as the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (SM4375). The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is based on a 6nm TSMC node. The two CPU clusters include two Cortex A78 cores. The maximum clock speed is up to 2.3 GHz. On the other hand, the six Cortex-A55 ones work at up to 2.0 GHz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 gets an Adreno 619 GPU along with FastConnect 6200 modem along with LPDDR4X RAM. The storage is UFS 2.2. Speaking about the camera module the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 only supports 1080p@60fps video capture (which might be a bit of a letdown).

Speaking about the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, it is a 4nm chip with two more big Cortex-A78 CPU cores. The Adreno 710 GPU is also present in the device. Other connectivity features include LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, FastConnect 6700 modem along with 4K @30fps video capture. This means that it is quite better than the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 3. The Motorola G85 is expected to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.