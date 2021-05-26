Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has been launched on Wednesday in the Chinese market. This smartphone is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series.

The 5G model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and comes with 64-megapixel triple cameras and support for 67W fast charging. While the 4G model is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and offers 33W fast charging, in comparison.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price, sale

The new Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price is set at CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,800).

It has come in Magic Green, Star Yarn, and Moon Soul colour options.

The phone is currently up for pre-order with a CNY 100 (around Rs. 1,100) discount and will go on sale from June 1.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 450nits brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. Inbuilt storage options go up to 256GB.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the phone that supports 67W fast charging. The device is IP53 certified for dust and water resistance.

The 5G device sports a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor for 120-degree field of view, a secondary 8-megapixel shooter and another 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, JBL Audio dual speakers and more. It weighs 193 grams.