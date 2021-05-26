Realme Narzo 30 5G with 90Hz display and 48MP triple rear cameras launched; Price, specs here

Realme Narzo 30 5G has been launched in Europe. It looks like a rebranded version of the Realme 8 5G. The phone comes with 90Hz screen, 48MP triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery.

The 4G version of the Realme Narzo 30 was launched officially in Malaysia last week. Realme unveiled the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphones in India in February.

Realme Narzo 30 5G pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 5G price is set at 189 euros (around Rs 16,810). It is available exclusively through AliExpress in Europe.It comes in Space Black and Space Blue colour options.

Realme is also planning to launch the Realme GT 5G in Europe, which has been available only in China since its launch. The Realme GT 5G is expected to arrive in European markets in June.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications and features

The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole at the upper-left corner for selfie camera. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, 405ppi pixel density, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

Under the hood, the company provides it with Dimensity 700 to power the Narzo 30 5G , along with 4 GB of RAM. The handset offers 64 GB and 128 GB of storage and it has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. On the rear, it flaunts a triple cameras that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, a 2-megapixel depth cameras.

The camera features are super nightscape, panoramic view, time-lapse, portrait mode, AI scene recognition, AI beauty, filters, UIS video stabilization, 720p 30fps slow-motion video shooting, and 1080p 30fps video recording.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that claimed to have 114 hours of music playback and 16 hours of video playback. It supports 18W fast charging through USB-C.

Connectivity includes dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a dedicated microSD card slot, a side-facing fingerprint reader, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and weighs 185 grams.