Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi Edition along with Buds T110 launched, Check details here

Realme has launched Realme Pad 2 (Wi-Fi Edition) along with Buds T110. This comes along with the launch of new P-series smartphones in India. The company has launched two new devices in the P-series. The company has launched the Wi-Fi edition of the Realme Pad 2.

When it comes to features, the Realme Pad 2 gets a 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen along with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,000 pixels. The refresh rate of the device is 120Hz while the chipset offered on it is the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. In terms of storage, we get 6GB or 8GB RAM onboard. In terms of storage, the tablet offers 128GB or 256GB on board. The OS offered on the device is Android 14 with Realme UI 4 on top. The battery capacity of the device is 8360 mAh while the fast charging support that is offered is 33W SuperVOOC charging.

The Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi edition is offered in grey and green colours. The special price of the Pad 2 starts at Rs 15999. The regular price of the device is Rs 17999. The sales of the Realme Pad 2 will be from April 19 at 12PM.

The other device that launched today is the realme Buds T110. The earbuds get 10mm dynamic drivers along with 102dB volume boost mode and ENC cancellation meant for calls and Bluetooth 5.4. The Buds T110 comes with IPX5 water resistance along with 38 hours of playback along with a charging case. The special launch price of the realme Buds T110 is Rs 1299 while the regular price is Rs 1499. The sales of the Realme Buds T110 will be from April 19 at 12PM.

