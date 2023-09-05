Realme Narzo 60X to launch alongside Realme Buds T300 on September 6

Realme Narzo 60X has been confirmed to launch in India alongside Realme Buds T300 tomorrow that is September 6, 2023. The smartphone will join the Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which were launched earlier this year in July, under the Realme 60 series.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G launch in India

Realme India has published a promotional poster revealing the launch date of the Narzo 60X 5G. The poster shows the device will be launching in India at 12 PM IST on September 6. The upcoming handset has been shown in a very attractive light green colour option. The device seems to have a large, slightly raised circular camera island placed in the top left corner of the back panel. The event will also see the launch of the Realme Buds T300, the company confirmed over a tweet. The earbuds are seen in a black and a white colour variant.

Meanwhile, an Appuals report has suggested the Realme Narzo 60X specifications. As per the report, the phone will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It is expected to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits. The phone is said to ship with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

The purported dual rear camera unit of the Realme Narzo 60X is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a portrait lens. The front camera is said to be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support via a USB Type-C 2.0 port. For security, it is expected to carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, a 91Mobiles report suggested that the Realme Buds T300 is likely to come with a 12.4mm audio driver, similar to its Indonesian counterpart. The true wireless earphones are expected to offer up to seven hours of playback time with only 10 minutes of charging.