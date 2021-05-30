Realme GT 5G Might Release In India Soon, Check Specifications Here

Realme GT 5G with a Snapdragon 888 powered processor might release in India soon. The device appeared on the Realme website and is labelled ‘coming soon’.

Keeping in mind, about the global 5G summit of the company on June 3, it is expected that the device will be launched officially soon.

The summit is scheduled to be live at 2:30PM IST on June 3, 2021. The Realme GT 5G has debuted in China in March 2021 and was expected to debut in India soon.

Realme GT 5G Specification

Realme GT 5G is equipped with a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen to body ratio of the device is 20:9.

In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of Storage. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

In terms of battery, the Realme GT 5G is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The phone features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System.

The Realme GT 5G is priced at CNY 2,799 (approx. INR 31,400) for 8GB+128 GB variant and CNY 3,299 (approx. INR 37,000) for 12GB + 256 GB variant.