Xiaomi has rolled out MIUI 12.5 update for the China-exclusive affordable flagship Redmi K30 Ultra and the mid-ranger limited market-exclusive Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 Ultra along with the Mi 10 Ultra to commemorate its 10th anniversary in August 2020. The Redmi K30 Ultra was launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Now, the phone has started receiving the MIUI 12.5 update based on the Android 11. The system update arrives with build number V12.5.3.0.RJNCNXM.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite was launched with older MIUI 11 based on Android 10. And it receiving the Android 11 update along with the MIUI 12 update earlier this year.

Now, the Mi Note 10 Lite ‘Global’ variant has started geeting the Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 update. The system update comes with build number V12.5.1.0.RFNMIXM.

The system update for both the devices are being released in a phased manner as the newly released software builds for both of these smartphones are in the ‘Stable Beta’ phase right now.

This update is currently available for a select few users. But all users should get the update in the coming days, including users with other regional variants of Mi Note 10 Lite.