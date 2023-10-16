Realme GT 5 Pro expected to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC along with 2K display

The Realme GT 5 Pro will be the latest device offered by the company and is expected to launch very soon. The smartphone will offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Soc along with 2K display. Apart from that the smartphone will offer, 5400mAh battery along with 100W wired charging.

The specs of the smartphone has been revealed by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the post, the smartphone will offer Android 14 out of the box. The display of the smartphone will be curved and will offer 2K resolution. The SoC will be the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that will be paired with a LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the device gets 50MP Sony IMX966 rear camera with OIS. The other cameras on the device include a 50MP telephoto periscope camera with OIS support. The battery on the device is 5400mAh while the wired charging support is 100W. The wireless charging support is 50W charging. The GT 5 Pro is an upgrade over the GT 5

Realme GT 5 Specifications

The device offers 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, 2160 PWM dimming, 1.46mm narrow bezels, and a 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage space. It runs Android 13 OS based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

The Realme GT 5 sports a triple rear camera setup, housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 that supports OIS and PDAF. The other two sensors are 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it flaunts a 16-megapixel camera.

Other features of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos, Whirlwind memory engine 2.0 that lets you run 76 apps in the background.

When it comes to battery, the device gets a 5,240mAh battery pack (with 150W fast charging) or 4,600mAh battery pack (with 240W fast charging).