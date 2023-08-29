Realme GT 5 launched with 240W fast charging, Check price, specs

Realme has launched a new high-end smartphone called Realme GT 5 in China. The high-end GT smartphone features up to 240W fast charging and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device has a starting price of around Rs 34,500 in Indian rupees.

The Realme GT 5 features a ‘Miracle Glass’ and a dual tone body for the back panel. The device sports a large island on the back that houses the camera unit along with rectangular-shaped LED light strips (dubbed Halo Pro) that offer different colors. The phone gets a transparent glass window that showcases the Snapdragon chipset.

Let’s know about the device like its specs, design, pricing, and more.

Realme GT 5 Price, availability

Realme offers the smartphone in two versions of the phone – 150W and 240W. The 150W smartphone comes with either 12 and 256GB storage version, which is priced CNY 3,000(around Rs 34,500). It is available in another 16 and 512GB memory configuration, which costs CNY 3,300(around Rs 38,000).

The 240W version has only one memory configuration with 24GB of RAM and 1TB storage. This model costs CNY 3,800 (around Rs 43,500). Note that the different charge systems are paired with different battery capacities: 5,240mAh for the 150W one and 4,600mAh for the 240W one.

The smartphone will be available for sale starting September 4 in China.

Realme GT 5 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a high 144Hz refresh rate. The new Realme GT 5 comes with an PixelWords developed independent X7 display chip which provides an improved visual experience. The screen supports up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, 2160 PWM dimming, 1.46mm narrow bezels, and a 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device has up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage space. It runs Android 13 OS based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

The Realme GT 5 sports a triple camera setup on the back, housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 that supports OIS and PDAF. The other two sensors are 8-megapixel ultra wide angle len and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it flaunts a 16-megapixel camera that is housed inside a center-aligned punch-hole selfie camera.

You can buy the phone in two different battery and fast charging support variants. One houses a larger 5,240mAh battery pack that supports 150W fast charging speeds. The company claims that this model can hit full charge in just 18 minutes.

The second version features a smaller 4,600mAh battery pack but supports an impressive 240W fast charging speed. This enables a full charge in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds of charging capable of offering 2 hours of talk time.

Other features of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos, Whirlwind memory engine 2.0 that lets you run 76 apps in the background.