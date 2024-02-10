Reading this website is the first thing that Google CEO does in the morning

Every person has their own morning routine. However, one might think that the influential figures of present days like CEOs of mega companies might have a specific yet effective morning routine like flipping newspaper and reading intellectual stuffs. Here, the morning routine of the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai will definitely surprise you.

According to reports of Wired, Google CEO Sundar Pichai begins his day by diving into the latest tech news on a website called Techmeme.

Not just Pichai, but CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg and other high-ranking executives like Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth and Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri are regular readers of Techmeme. Reportedly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo find time also dive into the articles of Techmeme.

Techmeme was founded by Gabe River in 2005. This site gathers headlines from top tech sources like Bloomberg, CNBC, and The Verge. The website aims to provide a quick summary of the most important industry updates without any distractions like pop-ups or ads.

The site is not just for industry insiders. Rather, well-known investors like David Tisch from BoxGroup and TechStars also follow this website to stay informed about significant tech developments.

As the website is followed by many influential figures, it reveals how the website is important as a go-to source for staying updated on the rapidly evolving world of technology. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that Techmeme offers a concise overview of the latest tech developments, allowing him to quickly grasp industry trends and potential challenges facing Google.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg and his counterparts at Meta rely on Techmeme to stay informed about their competitor’s moves and emerging technologies that might impact their platforms. In the same instance, the well-known investors use the site as a barometer for evaluating the path of the tech sector, which eventually helps them in making better investment decisions.

While Pichai starts his day with Techmeme, other leaders have their own morning routines. Apple CEO Tim Cook begins by reading customer feedback emails, while Spotify CEO Daniel Ek enjoys a mix of news and books. The CEO of social media giant Snapchat, Evan Spiegel begins his day with news from the traditional outlets like the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times.