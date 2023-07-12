Mark Zuckerberg poses shirtless amid preparing for cage fight with Elon Musk

Popular MMA fighter, Israel Adesanya, took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Volkanovski, and himself. The picture hints at the Meta CEO training with two of the best MMA fighters of this generation.

Adesanya wrote in the caption: “No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business‼️”

Take a look at the post here:

The photo of Mark Zuckerberg posing shirtless gathered a lot of comments on the MMA fighter’s Instagram post.

All of this comes after much speculations on a cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The renowned billionaires of the tech industry recently agreed to engage in a much anticipated cage fight. After a rather unusual battle of words between the CEO of Meta and the CEO of Tesla, the internet seemed to have got divided between the fans of the two.

Amidst all these speculations, a parody account of Elon Musk presented a rather tempting proposal. The parody account suggested that the winner of the cage fight gets to own the rival’s Social media account for 24 hours. Take a look at the parody account’s tweet here: