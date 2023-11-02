Poco C65 with MediaTek Helio C85 processor teased ahead of launch

Smartphone manufacturer Poco is all set to launch its next C-series smartphone i.e. Poco C65. The device’s specifications have been teased by the manufacturer. The Poco C65 will be launched on November 5 and it will be the successor to the Poco C55. The device will be offered with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and it will be paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

The Poco C65 smartphone will be offered with 50MP primary camera at the rear. There are two unspecified modules that are housed in the camera island design. When it come to front camera, we get a selfie camera that is housed in a water-drop notch. When it comes to design, the Poco C65 gets the same design as the Redmi 13C.

We can expect that the Poco C65 will feature 6.74-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution while the refresh rate is 90Hz. The smartphone is expected to offer 5000 mAh battery while the charging support is 18W. The device will offer MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

According to the teased poster, we know that the Poco C65 smartphone is priced at $109 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant will cost $129.