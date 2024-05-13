AI features in Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, and Flip 3 after One Ui 6.1 update

Samsung Galax S21, Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 receiving One Ui 6.1 Update. However, unlike other Korean Smartphone models manufactured, these three devices only support two of the new Galax AI functions. Last few months, Samsung released One Ui 6.1 for the latest Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series phones, which support 10 AI-based features.

The Korean company confirmed last Friday that users of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold, and Flip 3 will have access to only two of the ten Galaxy AI features: Circle to Search and Chat Assist. The company’s announcement also contains a footnote stating that it is providing Galaxy AI resources “for free until 2025”, the same message was shown on the company’s website when the Galaxy S21 Series was launched earlier this year.

The One Ui 6.1 update allows S 21, Z Fold, and Flip 3 users to use Circle to Search, users can launch a navigation pill to invoke an overlay that allows them to draw, doodle, or highlight a part of the screen. To perform a visual search without leaving the app you are using. Chat Assist, another AI feature designed to help users compose texts in different languages, as well as seamlessly translate incoming or outgoing messages, will also be available on all three devices.

The company’s announcement that it will update the S21, Z Fold, and Flip 3 series with these two features confirms that the other eight features such as Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and AI-Generated Wallpaper will not reach old devices.