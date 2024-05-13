This is how Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses AI at home

The use of Artificial Intelligence or AI is going to be widespread in the future and currently it is proving to be a threat to many jobs. However, on the other end, use of AI has made our activities easier and this has been the same for Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Mr Pichai in a latest interview has mentioned that he uses AI-powered tools in his day to day use and at home he uses them to assist his children with their education. The Google CEO has also mentioned that his company is currently working extensively with the AI technology.

Sundar Pichai in an interview with Bloomberg has mentioned that he experiments with AI at his home with kids. He helps his son by using Google Lens for his homework. Pichai said, “We use Google Lens for homework. But sometimes he asks me for help on math. Sometimes I’m lazy and I pretend as if I’m thinking but I’m also using Google Lens to kind of figure out the answer.”

Sundar Pichai during the interview has mentioned that Google is prepared for frenzy around AI. Pichai said, “We still have a long way to go. We are in early stages of that. And so you’re going to feel that excitement, that frenzy. But I think we are prepared for it.”

Pichai also mentioned that Google lost the chatbot moment to OpenAI and Microsoft. He mentioned that their company was not the first to build an email not the first company to build a browser. However, when it comes to technology, there is always a competition and he acknowledged it. Pichai mentioned that he viewed AI as something in the earliest possible stage.

Speaking about technology he said,”We see it all the time. The way you stay ahead is by innovating relentlessly.”

