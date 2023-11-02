OnePlus unveils latest offers for you & your loved ones this festive season

New Delhi: Adding delight to its community this festive season, global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday unveiled an exciting range of offers across its product categories.

In accordance with #OneCelebration, the brand’s ongoing Diwali campaign showcasing the spirit of celebration and togetherness, OnePlus has brought in latest set of festive offers on its popular Nord 3, Nord CE3, the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, the new OnePlus Pad Go and many more devices.

OnePlus Open, the recently launched foldable flagship smartphone, that comes with a Hasselblad Camera, stunning 6.31-inch cover screen with a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, along with a spacious 7.82-inch main display, can be availed at an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Open can also avail no cost EMI option of upto 12 months. They can further enjoy additional Rs 5,000 off when exchanging select devices during purchase of device.

Earlier this year, OnePlus introduced two highly anticipated flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G, further expanding their flagship lineup. The OnePlus 11 5G stands out with its exceptional camera quality and flawless performance, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

It also boasts a remarkable 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging system and a 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 11R 5G is a powerhouse featuring a robust chipset, efficient cooling, rapid charging, and innovative RAM technology, delivering exceptional performance and limitless capabilities.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Marble Odyssey can avail of an Rs 3,000 instant bank discount and a special price coupon of Rs 4,000.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G can avail no cost EMI option of up to 12 months, while those opting for the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey also avail no cost EMI option of up to 18 months.

For those looking for a distinctive style statement, OnePlus has introduced the eye-catching OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red special edition.

All Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11R 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Special Edition can avail Rs 2,000 instant bank discount. Customers can avail no cost EMI up to 9 months upon purchasing the mentioned devices.

ICICI Bank & OneCard customers can avail the mentioned bank offers on Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in & offline partner stores.

This year, OnePlus unveiled a range of Nord smartphones — OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Both smartphones offer high-performance features at industry-challenging prices, without compromising on essential functionalities.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 3,000.

Customers can also avail no cost EMI for OnePlus Nord 3 for upto 6 months.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000, along with a special price coupon discount of up to Rs 2,500.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 with ICICI Bank on Amazon.

Customers can also avail no cost EMI for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite for upto 3 months. Earlier this year, OnePlus launched its first-ever flagship Tablet — the OnePlus Pad, making its entry into the tablet market and earlier this month, OnePlus further diversified its tablet line-up with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go, which aims to make big-screen entertainment even more immersive and affordable.

The OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, India’s first tablet with this chipset. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad can avail an Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, along with a temporary price discount of Rs 2,500 on the 12 GB + 256 GB variant and a temporary price discount of Rs 1,500 on the 8 GB + 126 GB variant.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad Go can avail an Rs 2,000 instant bank discount, ICICI Bank & OneCard customers can avail the bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in & offline partner stores.

ICICI Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank & Axis Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Flipkart. RCC members gain benefit up to Rs 2,000 on purchase of OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go on OnePlus.in.

OnePlus also launched the all-new Nord Buds 2r during the Nord Summer launch Event.

These True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds deliver outstanding bass performance.

With 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers, they provide rich and detailed sound quality for an immersive music experience.

This year, OnePlus has unveiled a lineup of cutting-edge audio solutions.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 provides an exceptional audio experience, featuring dual drivers, robust noise cancellation, and more.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC offers top-tier noise cancellation and exceptional sound quality, making it an ideal choice for prolonged listening sessions.

For a limited time, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is available to customers at a special price of Rs 9,999 from November 3 to 10.

In celebration of the festive season, customers can grab the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at a discounted rate of Rs 8,999 on November 2 and November 11-12.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is available at a special price of Rs 3,999 until November 12.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is now on offer at a special price of Rs 1,599 — accessible between November 3 to 10. OnePlus has also introduced an exciting offer on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

Customers can get their hands on the TWS at a special price of Rs 2,499 until November 2 and on November 11 and 12.

Between November 3 to 10, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be available for purchase at just Rs 2,599.

The latest OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be available for purchase at the special price of Rs 1,799.

On November 3 to 10 consumers can get their hands on the TWS at the discounted price of Rs 1,899. Lastly, consumers can buy the OnePlus Nord Wired at an exciting price of just Rs 599.

OnePlus’ latest premium TV, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro serves as an extension of the premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019.

The TV boasts flagship-level 4K QLED display technology with an industry-leading wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 97 per cent. Customers looking to buy 65 Q2 Pro are eligible for Rs 5,000 instant bank discount and can avail no cost EMI of 3,6,9, and 18 months.

Additionally, RCC members gain benefits up to Rs 5,000 upon purchase of OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro on OnePlus.in. In addition, customers purchasing the OnePlus TVs 55 U1S as well as 65 U1S can benefit from instant bank discounts up to 10 per cent on Flipkart and worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively; and are also eligible for No-Cost EMI of 3, 6, 9 and 12 months on other platforms.