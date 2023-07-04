OPPO Reno 10 series India launch date announced, Key specs revealed

OPPO Reno 10 series India launch date has been set for July 10. The upcoming Oppo Series includes three phones — Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+. The Reno 10 series made it’s debut in the home market China in May. The company has now revealed that the lineup will arrive in India market on July 10. Oppo has also revealed the battery and charging capabilities of the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+.

The Chinese mobile manufacturer has been teasing the series in India, revealing some key specs and the design of the soon-to-be-released smartphones. Let’s check more specifications details about the Oppo Reno 10 Series.

OPPO Reno 10 series launch date

OPPO is launching the Reno 10 series phones- Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ in India on July 10th. OPPO will also launch the Enco Air3 Pro wireless earbuds in India along side the Reno 10 series.

OPPO Reno 10 series specifications

OPPO has confirmed that Reno 10 Pro+ will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology, which the company claims can charge the device up to 50 percent in under 10 minutes, and 100 percent in 27 minutes. It also said that just five minutes of charge will provide up to two hours of smartphone gaming, which has been tested independently by TÜV Rheinland, said OPPO.

The OPPO Reno 10 Pro, on the other had, will have a slightly smaller 4,600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOCTM. It can charge the device 100 percent in just 28 minutes.

The Reno 10 will pack a 5,000mAh capacity with 67W fast charging speed, which is said to charge 100 percent in 47 minutes.

OPPO has also equipped the Reno 10 series with SUPERVOOC S, the company’s first in-house power-management chip. This chip is said to increase the discharge efficiency from 97.5 percent to 99.5 percent, which in turn supports up to 37 extra minutes of talk.

The SUPERVOOC S chip is also designed to detect faulty or fake chargers or water in the charger port. In such situations the power will be quickly cut off to prevent any damage to the phone.

The Reno 10 series also features Ultra-low Temperature Charging Mode for cold environments from 0 degrees to -25 degrees.

Apart from this, the company has also revealed the processor for all-three phones. The Reno 10 Pro+ is going to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, delivering a 10% improvement in CPU performance. The Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 will house Snapdragon 778G SoC and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, respectively. Oppo has also equipped every model in the Reno 10 Series with an IR blaster,, which enables them to control various electronic devices using their Reno 10 smartphones.