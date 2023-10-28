OPPO A79 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India, Check price, specifications

Oppo has launched a new Oppo A79 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The brand’s latest mid-range 5G offering will succeed the OPPO A78. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The device has a 5,000mAh battery and dual-circular rings to house rear-camera sensors.

Check the device’s price in India, specifications and other details here.

OPPO A79 5G price in India

The OPPO A79 5G price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The phone comes in two shades- Mystery Black and Glowing Green. OPPO is offering up to Rs 4,000 cashback, no-cost EMI, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000.

The phone will be available for purchase starting from October 28th via OPPO Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail outlets.

OPPO A79 5G specifications

The OPPO A79 5G is equipped with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also has up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, up to 680 nits peak brightness, and a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout that houses an 8MP camera. It runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 7nm processor paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It packs up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, which can be further expandable via a microSD card. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The OPPO A79 sports a dual camera unit that includes a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. There is an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has a stereo speakers, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.