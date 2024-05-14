IT raid in Bhubaneswar Rs. 5 crore cash seized from car, details here

Bhubaneswar: There has been an IT raid in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Friday, said reliable reports in which Rs. 5 crore cash has been seized.

According to reports, the Income Tax Department conducted a raid in Bhubaneswar’s Suryanagar area. The IT department got a tip off in this atter and conducted a raid in which as much as rupees five crore was seized from a car.

It is reported that, the IT team intercepted the vehicle and conducted a raid and recovered as much as Rs. 5 crores from the car. The car allegedly belonged to a Jajpur based contractor. The raid is underway at the residences of the contractor simultaneously.

The raid is still underway. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

In a shocking news, as much Rs. 2 crores cash was seized in Bhubaneswar from a businessman on May 9 said reports. Reports say that there was a major raid of the Income Tax Department in Bhubaneswar’s Lakshmi Sagar area in a businessman’s house.

More than two crore rupees in cash was seized. The raid was conducted under the leadership of the Deputy Director of Income Tax Department in Bhubaneswar.

The Additional Commissioner was monitoring it raid said reports. The raid is being done by a number of teams at multiple places. The question raised is that why did the businessman keep so much money during the time of elections.

A marathon questioning to the businessman is underway regarding the cash seized in Bhubaneswar. During elections the businessman allegedly prints works as flex banners and posters for various political parties. The Income Tax team has asked for an account of the seized amount. The merchant till the filing of the report could not give any satisfactory answer in this regard.