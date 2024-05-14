Below Header Govt Ad

UP woman seeks divorce as hubby refuses to bring Rs 5 kurkure packet

Offbeat
By Himanshu 0
UP woman seeks divorce kurkure
UP woman seeks divorce for kurkure

New Delhi: In an unusual incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh recently reportedly sought divorce as her hubby refused to bring a Rs 5 kurkure packet. The incident took place in Agra.

As per reports, the man and the woman had married one year back. Initially, the lady was in a harmonious relationship with the man but later her attitude changed.

By profession, the man is a silver artisan. According to the woman in the first six month of their marriage, her husband was taking care of every preference of the wife, but later he changed.

According to the counselor at the family counseling centre, the woman is a big lover of kurkure, the crunchy snacks. She decided to purchase kurkure herself when her hubby failed to bring the snack packet. This led to an argument between the two. The fight elevated to such height that the wife went to her parental house. She remained there for past two months. Now, as the matter went to Police, they directed it to the counseling center.

Also read: After many attempts man succeeds to remove tyre from sea lion’s neck, watch

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6375 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.