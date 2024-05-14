UP woman seeks divorce as hubby refuses to bring Rs 5 kurkure packet

New Delhi: In an unusual incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh recently reportedly sought divorce as her hubby refused to bring a Rs 5 kurkure packet. The incident took place in Agra.

As per reports, the man and the woman had married one year back. Initially, the lady was in a harmonious relationship with the man but later her attitude changed.

By profession, the man is a silver artisan. According to the woman in the first six month of their marriage, her husband was taking care of every preference of the wife, but later he changed.

According to the counselor at the family counseling centre, the woman is a big lover of kurkure, the crunchy snacks. She decided to purchase kurkure herself when her hubby failed to bring the snack packet. This led to an argument between the two. The fight elevated to such height that the wife went to her parental house. She remained there for past two months. Now, as the matter went to Police, they directed it to the counseling center.