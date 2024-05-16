Celebrity Blockout 2024, a digital silence protest see what all it involves

The world watched in horror as violence erupted in Gaza. While student protests and encampments formed in solidarity, a different kind of movement emerged online: The Celebrity Blockout of 2024. This social media trend targets celebrities perceived as silent on the Gaza conflict.

From Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé to Alia Bhatt and Zendaya, A-listers with a notable lack of public commentary are being unfollowed and blocked across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. #BlackoutNow and #Blockout2024 are rallying cries for this online movement.

The spark that ignited this digital firestorm? A TikTok video by Haley Baylee (haley_khaliil). Baylee’s since-deleted clip featured her lip-syncing to “Let them eat cake,” a phrase dripping with historical disdain. Many interpreted it as mocking the suffering in Gaza. This, coupled with the perceived silence from other celebrities attending lavish events like the Met Gala, fueled outrage.

Frustration mounted as celebrities continued their red-carpet appearances amidst the Gaza crisis. The Celebrity Blockout movement aims to hit them where it hurts: their online reach and influence. By reducing their follower count and engagement, protestors hope to make a financial dent, impacting their lucrative endorsements and brand deals. This, they argue, will force celebrities to acknowledge the issue.

The movement has sparked debate. While some see it as a powerful tool, others criticize it as “performative activism,” a mere social media gesture that distracts from the real situation in Palestine. Concerns have also been raised about the potential to drown out valuable information and fundraising efforts with a flood of #Blockout posts.

Has the Blockout achieved its goals? It’s too early to say. However, some celebrities have started sharing resources and encouraging donations to support Gaza. Whether the movement leads to widespread change remains to be seen, but it has undeniably sparked a conversation about celebrity influence and responsibility in the face of global conflict.