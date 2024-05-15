Oppo Reno 12 Series with MediaTek Dimensity 8250, triple rear camera setup to launch on May 23

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo will be launching their latest smartphone series Oppo Reno 12 series in China on May 23. The series will include devices like the Reno 12 and Reno 12 pro. The design of the smartphone series has been revealed by the company and they seem to be familiar. The company might launch the devices along with Enco Air 4 Pro TWS earphones.

Oppo in its latest Weibo post has confirmed that Oppo Reno 12 series will be launching in China on May 23 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). The teaser has highlighted that the smartphones will be offered with a silver look and silver finish. The company has also revealed rear panel design of the upcoming device. The Oppo Reno 12 will be available in silver while the Oppo Reno 12 Pro will be available in Purple. Both the devices are expected to be available in multiple colour variants. The company has also teased Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro true wireless earbuds that will offers a battery life of up to 44 hours.

Speaking about specs of the Oppo Reno 12 Series, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC while the Pro variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Both the devices are expected to get a 50MP triple rear camera setup at the rear.

When it comes to the display, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro gets a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K display and a massive battery of 5000mAh. The fast charging support on the device is 80W. In terms of camera we get a 50MP front camera sensor, 50MP primary rear sensor and 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom.

In India, the company had launched the Oppo Reno 11 5G and the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G in January. The price of the Reno 11 5G Pro goes up to Rs 39,999 for the 12GB +256GB variant.