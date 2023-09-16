Oppo A2 Pro with Dimensity 7050 SoC launched in China, Check details
Oppo A2 Pro with Dimensity 7050 SoC has been launched in China. It gets a free battery replacement if health drops below 80 percent in 4 years.
Oppo has launched the Oppo A2 Pro smartphone with Dimensity 7050 SoC in China. It is quite important to note that the Oppo A2 Pro gets a promise of free battery replacement by the company within 4 years of purchase. If the battery health drops below 80 percent within 4 years you can avail the free replacement.
Oppo A2 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 7050 SoC and paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. When it comes to the camera, the device offers a dual camera setup at the rear. The primary rear camera is 64MP with f/1.7 aperture. On the other hand, the secondary sensor is a 2MP depth sensor. On the software front the device gets a ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The device gets IP54 water and dust resistance rating. When it comes to safety features, we do get a fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone is offered in Vast Black, Desert Brown as well as Twilight colors. Oppo offers a battery replacement within 4 years of purchase. According to company-run tests, the battery retains 88 percent capacity after 1000 charge cycles. The 5000mAH battery gets 67W fast charging. The smartphone also has a health engine and power chip that monitors excessive charging and prevents it.
When it comes to prices the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 1,799 ($248). On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 2,399 ($330). The sale of the smartphone is expected to begin on September 22. As of now, we do not have any information about the launch of the device outside China.