Oppo A2 Pro with Dimensity 7050 SoC launched in China, Check details

Oppo has launched the Oppo A2 Pro smartphone with Dimensity 7050 SoC in China. It is quite important to note that the Oppo A2 Pro gets a promise of free battery replacement by the company within 4 years of purchase. If the battery health drops below 80 percent within 4 years you can avail the free replacement.

Oppo A2 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 7050 SoC and paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. When it comes to the camera, the device offers a dual camera setup at the rear. The primary rear camera is 64MP with f/1.7 aperture. On the other hand, the secondary sensor is a 2MP depth sensor. On the software front the device gets a ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The device gets IP54 water and dust resistance rating. When it comes to safety features, we do get a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is offered in Vast Black, Desert Brown as well as Twilight colors. Oppo offers a battery replacement within 4 years of purchase. According to company-run tests, the battery retains 88 percent capacity after 1000 charge cycles. The 5000mAH battery gets 67W fast charging. The smartphone also has a health engine and power chip that monitors excessive charging and prevents it.

When it comes to prices the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 1,799 ($248). On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 2,399 ($330). The sale of the smartphone is expected to begin on September 22. As of now, we do not have any information about the launch of the device outside China.

