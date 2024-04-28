23 families become homeless as lightning strike razes houses in Odisha

Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, at least 23 families were rendered homeless after lightning strike razed their houses in Odisha’s Bhadrak district this evening. The incident occurred at Kaligadi and Kasipur villages of Basudevpur block in the district.

According to reports, northwesterly accompanied by strong lighting occurred in the areas this evening. However, house of at 36 families in Kaligadi and Kasipur villages were burnt down by the fire triggered by the lighting.

People also alleged that their household properties were burnt down due to the fire, said sources adding that even some of their cows and goats in the cattle shed were burnt alive.

Meanwhile, villagers urged the local administration to help the affected family and provide them compensation for the loss they had to bear due to the lightning strike.

Also Read: BJD Candidates Achyuta Samanta And Saluga Pradhan Intensify Campaigning