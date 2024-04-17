Oppo A1s, Oppo A1i with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chips launched; Price, specifications

Oppo has launched two new smartphones in China as the latest addition to the Oppo A series. The devices are called Oppo A1s and Oppo A1i. Both smartphones carry similar specifications except for the camera and display features. Both handsets are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Oppo A1s is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, whereas the Oppo A1i model carries a single rear camera sensor. The smartphones will go on sale in China later this month.

Oppo A1s, Oppo A1i price, availability

Oppo A1s price is set at CNY 1,199 (around Rs 13,800) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (around Rs 16,100). This handset comes in Dusk Mountain Purple, Night Sea Black and Tianshuibi (translated from Chinese) shades.

On the other hand, the Oppo A1i is priced at CNY 1,099 (around Rs 12,700) and CNY 1,199 (around Rs 13,800) for the configurations of 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, respectively. The phone is offered in Night Black and Phantom Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Both Oppo A1s and Oppo A1i are currently available for reservations in China, via the Oppo Shop website. The handsets will go on sale in the country starting April 19 at 10am local time (7:30am IST).

Oppo A1s specifications, features

The Oppo A1s sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. As mentioned before, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and is paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo A1s is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

The phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The model also supports dual 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and USB Type-C connectivity alongside a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 165.6mm x 76.0mm x 7.99mm in size and weighs 193g.

Oppo A1i specifications, features

The Oppo A1i shared some specifications with the Oppo A1s. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD front panel, the Oppo A1i supports a 90Hz refresh rate as well as a 90Hz touch sampling rate. Although it comes with the same chipset as the Oppo A1s, the Oppo A1i gets up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo A1i gets a single 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh with 10W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone also shares similar security and connectivity specifications as the Oppo A1s. The model measures 163.8mm x 75.1mm x 8.12mm and weighs 185g.