Oppo A3 Pro launched in China, Offers MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, IP69 water rating

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched the A3 Pro device in China on April 12. The Oppo A3 Pro is the successor to the Oppo A2 Pro. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in China and the retailers will start selling the device from April 19. The device packs some attractive features like IP69 rating and curved 120Hz OLED display (which is interesting for a mid-range smartphone).

Oppo A3 Pro Pro features IP69 rating which offers the device to withstand high-pressure up to 100 bar up to half an hour. The smartphone offers up to 12GB of RAM and storage of 512GB storage. The device is offered in three official colours and that include Azure, Pink, and Mountain Blue. Vegan leather will be offered in blue and pink colour variants.

The device specifications include a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution (2412×1080 pixels). The Oppo A3 Pro offers refresh rate of 120Hz while the processor is MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The battery offered on the smartphone is a 5000 mAh battery and the charging support is 67W.

Speaking about the optics, the Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a 64MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.7. There is also a 2MP portrait lens in the rear camera module and that has f/2.4 aperture. The device offers Android 14 based ColorOS 14 out of the box. The front camera is an 8MP front-facing camera while the display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Connectivity features include UFS 3.1 storage, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, USB Type-C port etc.

Price

Oppo A3 Pro

8 GB RAM + 128GB Storage- CNY 1,999 ($276)

12 GB RAM + 256GB Storage- CNY 2199 ($304)

12 GB RAM + 512GB Storage- CNY 2499 ($345)

We expect Oppo to launch the device in India at some point in the upcoming months.