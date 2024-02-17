OnePlus 12R 256GB buyers to get full refund if they will to return their device, Reports

OnePlus has announced a full refund for owners of the 256GB storage version of the OnePlus 12R who want to return their devices. The announcement has been made by President and COO Kinder Liu.

The reason the brand has issued a refund is that the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the OnePlus 12R, which was claimed to pack UFS 4.0 storage, is equipped with a slower UFS 3.1 type. The executive confirmed this issue and announced that all buyers of the 256GB storage OnePlus 12R are entitled to a full refund.

However, this offer does not apply to all users. Only the North American and European are eligible for this offer. They can return the device and apply for a refund until March 16. If the eligible users apply after the mentioned period then they will not get a full refund.

How to apply for a refund for 256GB OnePlus 12R?

If you want to apply for a refund for your 256GB OnePlus 12R phone then contact the OnePlus Customer Service before the time limit. Note that you should keep in mind the limited-time refund window will only be open until March 16.

Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, said that if you have purchased a OnePlus 12R 256GB variant and have the mentioned issue with file system type on your phone then you can contact Customer Service through your usual channel. Then they will instruct you on what to do next to get the refund. But the time period to contact customer service for this issue is until 16th March 2024.

The executive also wrote about the reliability of the OnePlus devices and said that they value the relationship with customers and the quick action regarding this issue has sown that.

OnePlus 12R price in India

The price of the OnePlus 12R in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage base model is Rs 39,999 and it is also offered in a higher 16GB RAM and 256GB storage option that costs Rs 45,999. It is available in two colour options.

The smartphone features a large 6.78-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5,500mAh battery with a 100W SuperVOOC fast charger. It has a triple rear camera unit and a 16MP selfie shooter.